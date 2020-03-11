Blanchard Set to Defend World Title in Three Way Match at Rebellion

Last night on IMPACT!, we saw a controversial ending to the Best of 5 Series between Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards. In the 5th and final matchup, Elgin and Edwards simultaneously won the match at the exact same time. Edwards pinned Elgin while Elgin forced Edwards to tap. The series was set to determine who would challenge Tessa Blanchard for the World Championship at Rebellion, April 19 on pay-per-view. After the match ended in a draw, the fighting World Champion laid out a challenge that shocked the wrestling world to it’s core – she will put her World Title up for grabs against both Elgin and Edwards and in a three-way match at Rebellion. Will Tessa overcome the odds once again? Or will we see a new World Champion crowned in New York City?

