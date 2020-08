Brian Myers and Willie Mack Brawl, Hernandez Makes an Offer to Reno Scum

On this edition of IMPACT! Wrestling Backstage, Brian Myers interrupts Willie Mack‘s interview, leading to a physical altercation. Plus, Hernandez has another deal for Reno Scum and more in these exclusive scenes from backstage at Emergence Night 1.

