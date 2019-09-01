Cage & RVD Clash for the First Time Ever

At Hard To Kill on January 12th, Brian Cage looks to beat some respect into Rob Van Dam when the two meet in singles action for the first time ever.

This match came about after RVD rudely interrupted a sit-down interview that Jimmy Jacobs was conducting with Brian Cage on a recent episode of IMPACT. Cage was talking about what was next for him in IMPACT Wrestling after losing the World Championship to Sami Callihan. Now, Cage knows what lies ahead – a match with Rob Van Dam on pay-per-view.

RVD’s new attitude has been rubbing people the wrong way across the entire IMPACT Wrestling roster. Now, Brian Cage has a chance to something about it.