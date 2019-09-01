Callihan Vows to Expose the Truth This Tuesday

If you thought things couldn’t get any more personal between World Champion Sami Callihan and number one contender Tessa Blanchard, think again.

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Callihan vows to expose the truth about Tessa. What does he mean by this? The answers lie in the sick mind of Sami Callihan. Regardless of what he says or does, we know that Tessa will not be afraid to confront him about his actions.

Last week on IMPACT!, Callihan’s plan was to have Madman Fulton injure Tessa ahead of their World Championship Match on January 12th at Hard To Kill. However, he was unsuccessful after Tessa received a little help from a certain MMA legend.