Champion vs Champion at Sacrifice

On February 22, World Champion Tessa Blanchard will go one-on-one with X-Division Champion Ace Austin in the main event of Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus.

Recently on IMPACT!, Ace was on the winning side of a tag team match pitting him and Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie against Tessa and Trey Miguel. Ace proved that he can go toe-to-toe with the best and right now, the best is history-making World Champion Tessa Blanchard.

Who will win this monumental Champion vs Champion collision where a victory for either competitor could put them next in line for a shot at their opponent’s Title? Start your 30-Day Free Trial to IMPACT Plus and find out LIVE.