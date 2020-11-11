Chris Sabin & James Storm Set to Collide with XXXL at Turning Point

News / November 11, 2020

Chris Sabin and James Storm will fight side-by-side this Saturday at Turning Point on IMPACT Plus! Recently on IMPACT!, XXXL made a violent statement when they brutally attacked the Motor City Machine Guns, doing more damage to an already injured Alex Shelley. While Shelley takes time away from the ring to recover, Chris Sabin has enlisted the help of one of his greatest rivals of all time, “Cowboy” James Storm. What will happen when this team of TNA veterans bands together against one of the most powerful tag teams in IMPACT history, Larry D and Acey Romero?

Click here for the rest of this Saturday’s stacked Turning Point card!

