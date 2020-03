Classic Moment: Matt Hardy Returns to IMPACT with a DARK New Look

In 2016, Matt Hardy returned to IMPACT Wrestling with a dark, new persona. Known as “Broken” Matt Hardy, he created a legacy that would change the world of professional wrestling forever. Relive the dawn of the Broken era with this classic moment that is truly WONDERFUL!

