RVD Gets EXTREME in Ladder Match

At Sacrifice 2012, Rob Van Dam challenged Bobby Roode in a Ladder Match for the IMPACT World Championship. Roode’s dominant reign as World Champion was in full swing as he put away challenger after challenger, month after month. However, Roode never had to defend the title in anything like a Ladder Match. This high-risk match-up was a signature of high-flyers like RVD and was one of the greatest risks to Roode’s reign thus far. Check out this classic moment as things got extreme between RVD and Bobby Roode at Sacrifice 2012.

Would the leader of the Selfish Generation escape Sacrifice with his World Title intact? Or would we see a new Champion crowned in the Whole Dam Show?