Scott Steiner’s JAW-DROPPING TV Debut

Everyone’s favorite big bad booty daddy, Scott Steiner is back when TNA returns for a one-night-only special exclusively on AXS TV this Tuesday at 10pm ET, immediately following IMPACT! You never know what might happen when you give Steiner a live microphone and to raise the stakes even higher, he will be totally uncensored. Prepare for the return of Scott Steiner by reliving his television debut on the March 18, 2006 episode of IMPACT! as he joined forces with Jeff Jarrett.

