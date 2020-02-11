Cold Open: IMPACT! February 11, 2020

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, don’t miss a stacked episode of IMPACT! from Mexico City. In the main event, Taya Valkyrie puts her Knockouts Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace. Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards continue their Best of 5 Series with Match 2 after Elgin took the 1-0 lead. RVD goes one-on-one with Joey Ryan. Daga goes to war with oVe when he battles Madman Fulton. Fallah Bahh looks to earn a shot at the Tag Team Championships in a singes bout against one half of the Tag Team Champions, Ethan Page. Plus, Willie Mack enters the ring against Shera of the Desi Hit Squad and more.