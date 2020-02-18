Cold Open: IMPACT! February 18, 2020

Tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, IMPACT! returns to Las Vegas just days away from Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus. In the main event, World Champion Tessa Blanchard teams with Trey and Tommy Dreamer to take on X-Division Champion Ace Austin and Reno Scum. Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards continue their Best of 5 Series with Match 3. Eddie is in a must-win situation as he is down 2-0 to Elgin. Josh Alexander battles TJP in singles action after Fallah defeated Ethan Page last week. Rhino goes to war with Dave Crist. Plus, who will answer Madison Rayne‘s Golden Opportunity Open Challenge? Prepare for IMPACT! with the Cold Open to tonight’s episode.