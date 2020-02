Tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV & Twitch, don’t miss a new episode of IMPACT! from Mexico City. Rosemary looks to awaken Susie’s past by facing her in what Rosemary is calling a “friendly exhibition”. Daga & Dr Wagner Jr are out for revenge after oVe attacked them on last week’s edition of IMPACT!. Vikingo looks to continue his momentum when he battles TJP. Plus, World Champion Tessa Blanchard responds to the comments made by her Sacrifice opponent, X-Division Champion Ace Austin and much more.