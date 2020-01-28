Daga & Dr Wagner Jr Retaliate on IMPACT!

Last week on IMPACT!, Daga & Dr Wagner Jr had an amazing performance when they teamed up to defeat Reno Scum in tag team action. However, their moment of glory was spoiled by oVe when Madman Fulton, Jake and Dave Crist attacked them from behind after the match. Now, Daga and Dr Wagner Jr have a chance at revenge when they face Jake and Dave Crist of oVe in a tag team match this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Ever since Sami Callihan lost the World Championship to Tessa Blanchard at Hard To Kill, his absence from IMPACT! has not gone unnoticed. Was oVe acting on their own accord when they attacked Daga and Dr Wagner Jr or is Sami Callihan still pulling the strings from behind the scenes? We know that Daga has been a thorn in the side of oVe for months and they will stop at nothing to end him once and for all.

Watch IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to witness Daga team with AAA legend Dr Wagner as they try to thwart the wrath of oVe in tag team action.