Dashwood & Grace Join Forces, Plus More Announced for Turning Point

Several new matches have been added to the already-stacked Turning Point card – see it this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus!

With the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament set to begin next week, Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace are still in search of a partner. After Tenille’s team-up with Madison Rayne didn’t go according to plan, she begrudgingly asked Thicc Mama Pump to join forces with her. Grace needs Tenille to prove that she can be trusted, leading to this huge tag team match at Turning Point. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie look to tune-up for the tournament, while the shooting of John E Bravo weighs heavily on their minds.

Somehow, someway, Rohit Raju continues to escape with his X-Division Title intact. On IMPACT!, Rohit brought his rivalry with TJP to an end when he bent the rules in order to steal the victory. Now the Desi Hitman prepares for yet another Defeat Rohit Challenge this Saturday at Turning Point. Who will answer the call?

At Bound For Glory, Daivari made his shocking return in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Now the former X-Division Champion is set to collide with a determined and focused Eddie Edwards. Just days after Eddie was laid out by Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock and Chris Bey on IMPACT!, will the Boston native be at 100% this Saturday at Turning Point?