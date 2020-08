Digital Exclusive: What Happens When You Try to Leave Wrestle House?

The drama of Wrestle House doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air.

In this series of digital exclusives, some of the guests try to leave Tommy Dreamer‘s spacious investment property before Rosemary deems it appropriate. But before they can walk out the front door, they are confronted by their greatest fears!

Johnny Swinger

John E Bravo

Cody Deaner