Emergence Night 1 is in the books – don’t miss these digital exclusive interviews you won’t see anywhere else.

Willie Mack sends a message to Brian Myers after their heated backstage altercation at Emergence Night 1.

Meahwhile, Eddie Edwards looks ahead to the first-ever 30-minute Knockouts Ironman Match between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace next week at Emergence Night 2.