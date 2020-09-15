Digital Exclusives: IMPACT! September 15, 2020

From the huge announcement concerning the World Title match at Bound for Glory to the chaotic eight-man tag team main event, tonight’s IMPACT! shocked the wrestling world. But the action doesn’t stop there – check out these digital exclusive clips that you won’t see on television!

The Crown Jewel Lays Out a Challenge

After she was pinned in tag team action earlier tonight, Kimber Lee lays out a challenge for next week’s episode of IMPACT!

The Debut Episode of the Whole F’N Talk Show

RVD and Katie Forbes host the debut episode of The Whole F’N Talk Show but are joined by an unwelcome guest.

Bahh, the Best Man?

Fallah Bahh reacts to being chosen as John E Bravo‘s best man for his wedding with Rosemary.

