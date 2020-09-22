Digital Exclusives: IMPACT! September 22, 2020

After an action-packed edition of IMPACT! on the road to Bound for Glory, the Victory Road has emerged. Check out these digital exclusive clips that you won’t see on television.

Jordynne Grace Wants Another Shot at Tenille Dashwood After Controversial Conclusion

Earlier tonight on IMPACT!, Tenille Dashwood returned to in-ring competition where she defeated Jordynne Grace in an incredible matchup – but it wasn’t without the help of her personal photographer, Kaleb. With revenge on her mind, what will Thicc Mama Pump do next?

Longest-Reigning Knockouts Champion in History Weighs in on Kylie Rae’s BFG Challenge

After a chaotic brawl that saw Kylie Rae stand tall over Deonna Purrazzo, the #1 contender to the Knockouts Championship let the world know when she intends on cashing in her title opportunity.

Johnny Swinger Looks to Take Out the Best Man in Fallah Bahh

Johnny Swinger isn’t happy that Fallah Bahh was chosen as John E Bravo‘s best man for his wedding with Rosemary. Next week, the Swing Man aims to do something about it when he meets Fallah in singles competition.