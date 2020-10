This Saturday, Sunday and Monday night, join the stars of IMPACT Wrestling for the interactive ShopIMPACT.com Pop-Up Store, streaming live on Facebook & YouTube!

Hosted by The Good Brothers, don’t miss your opportunity to purchase event-used merchandise, autographed memorabilia and so much more!

Schedule

Saturday: 11pm-1am ET live on Facebook immediately following Bound For Glory

Sunday: 9-11pm ET live on Facebook & YouTube

Monday: 9-11pm ET live on Facebook & YouTube