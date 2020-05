In this week’s feature full match, one of the greatest rivalries in IMPACT Wrestling history is renewed as EC3 clashes with Matt Hardy in the finals of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. Relive this thrilling bout from the January 5, 2016 episode of IMPACT!, then continue watching tournament action as the #1 Contenders Tournament rolls on every Tuesday night on AXS TV.

Watch classic events, matches and moments on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.