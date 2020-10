Less than 24 hours after Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards on the final IMPACT! before Bound For Glory, these two rivals will chat with the media ahead of this Saturday’s mega-event.

Tune in at 3pm ET on IMPACT Wrestling’s Facebook page to watch it all unfold. How is Eddie Edwards preparing to face the wrath of a reinvigorated Ken Shamrock at the biggest event of the year? Will Sami Callihan shed some light on his recent motives? Nothing is off the table on Press Pass.