Elgin & Edwards Compete in Best of Five Series

Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards have had some of the most exciting and highly competitive match ups in recent memory.

Whether it’s on an episode of IMPACT! or a pay-per-view like Hard To Kill, these two warriors always tear the house down. Their most recent battle in Dallas, Texas was over the coveted Call Your Shot Trophy which awards the holder a Championship match of their choosing anytime, anyplace. Eddie may have defeated Elgin with the trophy on the line at Hard To Kill but their personal rivalry is far from over. On the next episode of IMPACT!, Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards will begin a Best of Five Series to settle who the superior athlete is once and for all. Whoever scores the first victory will kick off the series with a huge momentum boost.

Tune in Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV to see how it all plays out.