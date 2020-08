On Tuesday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 25, IMPACT Wrestling’s Emergence takes over AXS TV for a two-week special event. Personal rivalries will be settled and championships will be on the line.

BREAKING: As first reported by @FightfulWrestle, Emergence – a two week special on August 18th and August 25th – is coming to @AXSTV! @JordynneGrace's rematch for the Knockouts Championship against @DeonnaPurrazzo is confirmed for Emergence Night 2! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/wdbmoSrpyn — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2020

Speaking of championships, it has been announced that Deonna Purrazzo will defend her newly-won Knockouts Title against former champ, Jordynne Grace. This highly-anticipated rematch will main event Emergence Night Two.

Stay tuned for more news on Emergence.