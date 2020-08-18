Emergence Night 1 on AXS TV Preview

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, the huge two-week special known as Emergence begins! Personal rivalries will be settled and championships will be on the line.

Tag Team Championship Rematch

Just days after making their triumphant return at Slammiversary, the Motor City Machine Guns ended the history-making Tag Team Championship reign of The North. At Emergence Night 1, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander will receive their contractually-obligated rematch when they square off against Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley once again. Will The North reclaim their spot at the top of the tag team division, or will the Motor City Machine Guns continue their winning ways?

Tag Team Rivalry Turns Personal

Since The Good Brothers arrived in IMPACT Wrestling, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton have been a thorn in their side. In an attempt to drive them away, The One True Ace even went as far as framing Doc Gallows in order to get him arrested. Now, the more intense-than-ever Good Brothers are out for revenge when they face Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in a personal tag team clash at Emergence Night 1. Who will reign supreme?

Every Man for Himself?

At Emergence, X-Division Champion Chris Bey faces his toughest challenge yet when he defends against TJP and Rohit Raju in a three-way match. Originally scheduled to be Bey vs TJP one-on-one, Rohit worked his way into the bout by offering to protect Bey against the threat of Fallah Bahh at ringside. While the odds certainly seem stacked against TJP, it’s anyone’s match in this three-way free-for-all. Who will leave Emergence as X-Division Champion?

Is EC3 in the Head of Moose?

Has Moose made a grave mistake that will cost him the TNA World Heavyweight Championship? While his mind has been preoccupied with EC3 as of late, Moose gave Suicide an invitation for a TNA World Heavyweight Championship match at Emergence Night 1. But as we later found out, it was actually Trey Miguel who was under Suicide’s mask. Will this be the moment that Trey Miguel has been waiting for in order to propel his career to the next level? And what will EC3 have in store for Moose? We find out at Emergence.

Does Kylie Rae Have What it Takes?

The wacky action of Wrestle House continues when #1 contender Kylie Rae battles former longest-reigning Knockouts champion of all time, Taya Valkyrie. Winning the #1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet at Slammiversary was no easy task for Kylie and all she wants to do is get back to the IMPACT! Zone so that she can challenge for the Knockouts Title. But standing in her way of doing that is Taya Valkyrie, who continues to steal John E Bravo away from Rosemary. If Kylie is able to take out Taya, could this be everyone’s way out of Wrestle House?