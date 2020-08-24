Emergence Night 2 on AXS TV Preview

If Emergence Night 2 is anything like Emergence Night 1, strap yourselves in for an unforgettable event this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!

1st Ever 30 Minute Ironman Match for the Knockouts Title

The Knockouts are set to make history once again as Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts Title against Jordynne Grace in the 1st-ever 30 Minute Knockouts Ironman Match at Emergence Night 2. Last month at Slammiversary, The Virtuosa dethroned Thicc Mama Pump and now, the former champ is looking to reclaim her title. Whoever scores the most pinfalls or submissions during the 30-minute time limit will be victorious. When Emergence Night 2 goes off the air, who will leave one of the most grueling match-ups in all of professional wrestling with the Knockouts Title around their waist?

Who’s Next for Eddie Edwards?

Recently on IMPACT!, Eddie Edwards invited Eric Young to answer his World Title Open Challenge but EY claims to be doing things on his time. Enter the debuting Brian Myers. After an incredible back-and-forth contest, Eddie put Myers away with a thunderous Boston Knee Party. The question on the minds of wrestling fans around the world is, has the clock reached zero for Eric Young? Or will someone else step up to the challenge at Emergence? There’s only one way to find out.

Mack vs Myers for Momentum

Willie Mack and Brian Myers are both former champions with an incredible list of accolades. However, they’re both coming off losses in IMPACT Wrestling and with the roster as stacked as ever, victories mean everything. Last week on IMPACT!, Myers was looking to make a statement when he interrupted Willie Mack’s interview with Jimmy Jacobs. As Myers proclaimed that following the rules got him nowhere in this business, he was ambushed by Mack. Now, these two are set to face off in a battle for momentum this Tuesday at Emergence Night 2.

EC3 Steals the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

EC3 claims that he’s not playing mind games with Moose, but he is without-a-doubt in the head of the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Last week at Emergence Night 1, EC3 took things to another level when he attacked Moose after this “title defense” against Trey Miguel. Not only did he lay Moose out, but he also stole his prized TNA World Heavyweight Championship. What were EC3’s motivations for stealing the title and what will happen next? Find out at Emergence Night 2.