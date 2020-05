It doesn’t get any more action-packed than this. Don’t miss this week’s Full Match featuring Eric Young, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Volador Jr, Jay Lethal, Homicide, Consequences Creed, Douglas Williams, Sonjay Dutt, Petey Williams and Jimmy Rave as they jockey for position in a huge 10-way X-Division rankings free-for-all from TNA Turning Point 2008.

Watch TNA Turning Point 2008 in it’s entirety and more on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.