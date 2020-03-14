Every DEVASTATING Michael Elgin Forearm from Epic Best of 5 Series vs Eddie Edwards!

The Best of 5 Series between Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards has been critically-acclaimed for being one of the most competitive, athletic and hard-hitting collection of matches in the last several years. While it may have ended in controversy, that means we will get to see these two lock up again with the addition of World Champion Tessa Blanchard when they meet in a three-way match for the World Title at Rebellion. Now, you can relive every devastating Michael Elgin forearm from the Best of 5 Series in this special compilation.