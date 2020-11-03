Exclusive: Eddie Edwards on Who Shot John E Bravo

Exclusive, News / November 3, 2020 / By

Just hours before joining forces with World Champion Rich Swann to battle Eric Young and Sami Callihan in tag team action on IMPACT!, Eddie Edwards shares his opinion on the question the world is asking, “Who shot Bravo?”.

The investigation begins tonight at 8/7c on an all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch. For the full IMPACT! preview, click here!

Watch IMPACT!

Connect

Youtube
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram

Connect UK

Twitter
Facebook

Stay Connected

Copyright © 2019 Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC
All Rights Reserved