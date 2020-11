Exclusive: IMPACT Roster Weighs in on Who Shot Bravo

As Tommy Dreamer‘s private investigation continues, the stars and Knockouts of IMPACT weigh in on who they think shot John E Bravo at his wedding with Rosemary.

Hear from Fallah Bahh, Tenille Dashwood, Johnny Swinger, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz and Crazzy Steve!

Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.