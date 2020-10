The stars of IMPACT Wrestling put everything on the line this past Saturday at the biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory.

Hear what World Champion Rich Swann, X-Division Champion Rohit Raju, Tag Team Champions The North and IMPACT Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock had to say after being victorious in this collection of exclusive post-match interviews!

World Champion Rich Swann

X-Division Champion Rohit Raju

Tag Team Champions The North

IMPACT Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock