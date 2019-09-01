Exclusive: X-Division Star & Finisher of the Year

Revealed exclusively on IMPACTWrestling.com, here are the 2019 Year End Award winners for X-Division Star and Finisher of the Year.

X-Division Star of the Year: Rich Swann

In 2019, Rich Swann proved himself as one of the top athletes on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. Swann wasted no time making 2019 his time to shine when he won the X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at Homecoming. Swann used this platform to propel himself into the World Title picture, earning a highly sought-after opportunity at Sami Callihan and the World Championship. Alongside his tag team partner Willie Mack, Swann now has his sights set on Tag Team gold. You could say the sky is the limit for Swann but since we’re talking about the X-Division, there is no limit to how high he can fly.

Finishing Move of the Year: Tessa Blanchard‘s Magnum