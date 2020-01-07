Experience Arlington Brawl This Saturday

You don’t want to miss Arlington Brawl this Saturday at 2p.m. ET LIVE & FREE on Twitch. This special event will showcase some of the best talent from around Texas as they square off in a series of matchups. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here. Check out this amazing action headed your way:

If you attend Arlington Brawl in person, you will also be treated to IMPACT Wrestling Fanfest! Get up close and personal with your favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars just one day away from Hard To Kill. See below for the signing and media interview schedule.

As a special bonus, World Champion Sami Callihan will deliver one final message before he defends the World Championship against Tessa Blanchard at Hard To Kill.