First Look: Elgin & Edwards Settle The Score TONIGHT on IMPACT!

Tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV & Twitch, we find out who will challenge Tessa Blanchard for the World Championship at Rebellion when Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards compete in Match 5 of their Best of 5 Series. The winner of the series will receive the Call Your Shot Trophy, currently held by Edwards, and move on to Rebellion on April 19 where they will exchange the Trophy for a shot at the World Championship. Elgin and Edwards have brought the best out of each other, shocking the wrestling world with nothing but jaw-dropping performances. It all comes down to this – who is headed to Rebellion?