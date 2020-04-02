Full Match: AJ Styles vs Rhino: First-Ever ELEVATION X

At Destination X 2007, AJ Styles and Rhino took their rivalry to new heights – literally – when they competed in the first-ever Elevation X.

In this match, two combatants battle it out on a narrow truss shaped like an X over two stories high above the ring. There’s only one way to win – send your opponent on a death-defying plunge to the mat below. Who would take the fall and who would stand tall between AJ Styles and Rhino at Destination X 2007? Find out in this featured full match.

Relive every Elevation X match and much more on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.