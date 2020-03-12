Full Match: First-Ever King of the Mountain

The fan-favorite King of the Mountain match is set to return on April 3 at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home. Prepare for this monumental matchup by reliving the first-ever King of the Mountain match from NWA-TNA PPV #97 featuring Ron Killings, Jeff Jarrett, Chris Harris, Raven and AJ Styles. If you’re like Moose, you’ll want to brush up on the rules of the bout while you’re at it.

