Full Match: Kazarian vs Max Buck

At Sacrifice 2011, reigning X-Division Champion Kazarian put his Title on the line against Max Buck (aka Matt Jackson) in a thrilling bout that had wrestling fans on the edge of their seats.

At the time, Kazarian was proudly representing Fortune, a faction originally led by the legendary Ric Flair. Joining Kazarian was AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Bobby Roode and James Storm. After Flair defected to Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Immortal, the young guns of Fortune decided they would not follow his lead. After many successful Title defenses, Kazarian was faced with one his toughest challenges yet in Max Buck. Who would leave Sacrifice 2011 with the X-Division Championship? Find out in this Full Match.

