Full Match: Ken Shamrock vs Sabu

This Tuesday on Night One of Rebellion – a special edition of IMPACT! at 8/7c on AXS TV – Ken Shamrock finally get his hands on Sami Callihan when they collide in singles action. In today’s IMPACT Plus Full Match, relive a classic bout featuring the World’s Most Dangerous Man as he defends the World Championship against extreme icon Sabu in a unique Ladder vs Submission Match from NWA-TNA PPV #6.

