Last week on IMPACT!, Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards competed in match one of their Best of Five Series from Mexico City. After a heated series of match ups, management decided that this was the only way to determine who the better man is once and for all. Elgin was able to score the victory in match one via submission, putting him in the early 1-0 lead. Whenever Elgin and Edwards meet, it’s a hard-hitting affair. Take a closer look with these shots from ringside.