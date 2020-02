This past Tuesday on IMPACT!, TJP battled Vikingo in Mexico City. Vikingo was hot off an upset victory over one half of the Tag Team Champions, Josh Alexander. Now, he was looking to do the same to another one of IMPACT’s top stars in TJP. Things didn’t end there. The North would not let their name get dragged through the mud after Alexander’s loss and made their presence felt. See everything that went down in this critically acclaimed bout with our ringside photo gallery.