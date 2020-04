Johnny Swinger thought he was going to have an easy night on the job when he brought in 70-year-old Mike Jackson to be his opponent on IMPACT! Of course, this was not the young buck M Jackson we all thought it was. But what unfolded with Mike Jackson had the wrestling world buzzing as he defied time with an amazing display of athleticism. Take a closer look at Jackson’s jaw-dropping feats with this ringside photo gallery.

