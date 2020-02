On the latest episode of IMPACT! from Mexico City, Susie made her in-ring debut when she went one-on-one with Rosemary. This terrifying contest came about after Rosemary challenged Susie to a friendly exhibition in an attempt to get her to return to her former persona, the Undead Bride Su Yung. It was the introduction of Su Yung’s signature bloody glove that caused Susie to finally snap and go on a vicious rampage. Take a closer look with this gallery of ringside photos.