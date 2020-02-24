Get Your Rebellion Tickets Today

On April 19, Rebellion will be broadcast around the world from Terminal 5 in New York City. Nobody does pay-per-view like IMPACT Wrestling and now is your chance to experience it LIVE.

Titanium and Tickets go on sale today, February 24 at 10am ET & 12pm ET respectively.

What is Titanium? These packages offer the best seats in the house, exclusive meet and greets, plus bonus events and experiences with your favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars. Simply put, Titanium is the ultimate live experience for an IMPACT Wrestling event. Get your Titanium before they’re gone.