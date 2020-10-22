Go Behind the Scenes Tonight on This Is Bound For Glory

Tonight at 8pm ET, IMPACT Week on AXS TV continues with This Is Bound For Glory, featuring an inside look at IMPACT Wrestling’s champions and challengers as they prepare for the biggest event of the year this Saturday on Pay-Per-View.

The original documentary will go behind the scenes with World Champion Eric Young, Rich Swann, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kylie Rae and more. Tune in to the encore presentation this Saturday at 6pm ET on AXS TV.