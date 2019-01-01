Greatest Amazing Red Moments in History

The X-Division will be showcased at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home and there to help celebrate one of the most revolutionary divisions in all of professional wrestling will be none other than Amazing Red. His agile offense and daredevil attitude are what made him one of the most exciting parts of the X-Division. Before he returns at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home, relive the Top 5 Greatest Amazing Red Moments in IMPACT History right now.

You can watch classic TNA Wrestling moments on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.