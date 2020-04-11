Hernandez RETURNS to Scare Off Samoa Joe

Before Hernandez steps into the ring once again to battle Rohit Raju this Tuesday on IMPACT!, check out this week’s Classic Moment featuring “Super Mex” himself.

On the July 23, 2009 edition of TNA IMPACT!, Hernandez made his shocking return and accomplished something that few have done over the years – scare off the “Samoan Submission Machine” Samoa Joe. Upon his arrival, Hernandez declared war on the dominant Main Event Mafia who had run roughshod over TNA for many months. Witness this confrontation between two of the largest high-flyers in IMPACT Wrestling history.

Watch classic events, matches and moments on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.