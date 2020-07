The arm wrestling match between Hernandez and Rhino didn’t stop on IMPACT! Plus, check out more digital exclusive clips featuring the ultra-competitive tag team division.

Part 1 – Unstoppable Froce vs Immovable Object

Part 2 – Stay Hydrated

Part 3 – Nature Calls

Part 4 – Wash Your Hands

Part 5 – Popcorn

Part 6 – Stinky Business

Tag Team Division Heats Up