As announced by IMPACT Executive Scott D’amore, Tessa Blanchard will defend the World Championship in a huge five-way main event on July 18th at Slammiversary.

Her opponents will be Michael Elgin, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey – all of whom have a legitimate claim to the #1 contendership. With five of IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars all competing at the same time, there’s no telling what type of chaos could ensue.

Who will leave Slammiversary with the World Championship around their waist?