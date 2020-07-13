IMPACT Announces Spanish Slammiversary Broadcast

IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES SPANISH LANGUAGE BROADCAST FOR ITS SLAMMIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW EVENT ON SATURDAY, JULY 18 ON FITE TV

Veteran Wrestling Broadcasters Jorge Milhe and Javier Sahagún Call the Action in Spanish on FITE TV Simulcast

Los Angeles – (July 13, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling has partnered with FITE TV and KISWE to provide a new Spanish language commentary feed for its upcoming live pay-per-view event IMPACT: Slammiversary, available to fans worldwide via FITE.TV on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The new broadcast team will be helmed by longtime Televisa Deportes reporter and commentator Jorge Milhe and TUDN and Televisa Deportes broadcaster Javier Sahagún, who will call the action in Spanish. IMPACT’s English language team will be Josh Mathews and Don Callis.

“Already one of the most anticipated live wrestling events of the summer, Slammiversary will give fans who prefer to listen to the event in Spanish a new opportunity to enjoy IMPACT Wrestling in their preferred language,” said IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “Thank you to our partners at FITE TV and KISWE, for providing the platform and broadcast technology to make this dual-language feed possible.”

IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of the leading independent global multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., has continued to strengthen its partnerships in Latin America footprint this year, including a renewal of its long-running broadcast deal with Mexico’s MVS Comunicaciones MVStv and an expansion of the promotion’s popular Pluto TV LATAM channel into 17 Latin American countries.

Slammiversary features an action-packed line-up, headlined by a four-way battle for the IMPACT World Championship as Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Trey and a mystery opponent vie for the title in the main event.

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace puts her title on the line against new challenger “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo; high-flying Chris Bey challenges Willie Mack for the X-Division Championship, and the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in IMPACT history, The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander), take on the hard-hitting duo of UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock and former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan.

Looking to continue his run as the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose faces a challenge from hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer in an “old school rules” match; and IMPACT showcases its premier women’s division with a #1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet Match featuring Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Madison Rayne, Kimber Lee, Alisha Edwards, Havok, Nevaeh, Tasha Steelz, Kiera Hogan, Kylie Rae, and Susie.

Leading up to Slammiversary on July 18, IMPACT Wrestling will host Slammiversary CELL-ebration that morning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, a virtual fan-fest to honor the company’s 18th anniversary and get fans ready for the live pay-per-view extravaganza.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne will host the interactive, perk-filled, two-hour virtual private party, giving fans the opportunity to ask questions directly to some of their favorite IMPACT stars, including expected appearances by Deonna Purrazzo, Willie Mack, The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) and Ken Shamrock, among others.

Limited registration Slammiversary CELL-ebration is available here.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Ten 2 and DSport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

