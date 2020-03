On the other side of the curtain, tensions were rising this past Tuesday. World Champion Tessa Blanchard stood her ground as she reflected on her upcoming World Title defense against both Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin at Rebellion. Moose continued to confront TNA Wrestling veterans but his next target wouldn’t be backing down so easily. Plus, Willie Mack made his intentions crystal clear to X-Division Champion Ace Austin. Put on your credentials, it’s time to go backstage.