IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: April 7, 2020

Tensions continue to rise as the competition in IMPACT Wrestling grows stronger. Check out yet another loaded lineup for the next episode of IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV & Twitch.

Champions Collide with Tag Titles on the Line

It all started when Tessa Blanchard came to the aid of Eddie Edwards last week on IMPACT! Eddie was on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beat-down at the hands of The North after Josh Alexander defeated Eddie in singles action. World Champion Tessa Blanchard made the save, leading to an impromptu singles match between her and Ethan Page. Despite Tessa not wanting his help, Eddie returned the favor after Tessa fell victim to the number’s game, leading her to victory. Now, Tessa and Eddie will team up to challenge The North with the Tag Team Championships on the line this Tuesday on IMPACT! If Tessa and Eddie are victorious, we could see Tag Team Champions do battle for the World Championship when Tessa and Eddie, along with Michael Elgin, compete in a three-way match at Rebellion.

oVe Goes Extreme

With or without Sami Callihan, oVe‘s war against the extreme icons will continue this Tuesday on IMPACT! when Jake and Dave Crist battle Rhino and Tommy Dreamer in tag team action. Rhino vs Madman Fulton ended in disqualification after oVe attacked Rhino in the main event of TNA’s return on AXS TV. As we’ve seen in the past, extreme icons stick together and that’s exactly what happened when Tommy Dreamer and Raven came to the War Machine’s aid. Things are bound to get physical, violent and even a little hardcore when these two sides come together this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Buckle Up for Edge-of-Your-Seat Action

“The Ultimate Finesser” Chris Bey recently arrived to IMPACT Wrestling, scoring a huge win in his singles debut. The following week, he took the stars of the X-Division to their limit in an 8-man Scramble Match. Now, he’s looking to make a statement when he takes on another one of IMPACT Wrestling’s hottest young stars in Daga. “El Jefe” will be Bey’s toughest test to date, bringing an impressive level of athleticism and intensity to the ring. Both of these competitors are looking for their breakout moment, their chance to move up the ranks of the ultra-competitive IMPACT Wrestling roster. A victory here for Chris Bey or Daga will certainly do that.

Knockout Dragout Brawl

From the commentary table to the ring, Madison Rayne will battle the terrifying Havok this Tuesday on IMPACT! Having dealt the final blow that led Father James Mitchell to his apparent demise inside the Undead Realm, Havok is more powerful and menacing than ever. However, if there’s one Knockout who knows how to get herself out of a bad situation, it’s the “Queen Bee” Madison Rayne. Will Havok continue her reign of terror or will Madison prove why she’s the self-proclaimed ruler of the the Knockouts kingdom?